Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 78.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,504,087 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.26% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $5,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IRWD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IRWD opened at $9.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.01 and a beta of 1.75. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $14.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.25.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 46.52% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $126.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IRWD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

In other news, President Thomas A. Mccourt sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total transaction of $254,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark G. Currie sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $755,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 609,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,670,734.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,888 shares of company stock worth $1,123,366 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

Recommended Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.