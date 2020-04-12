Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.67.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $37.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 100,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NTB opened at $19.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.92. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The business had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.30 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 30.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

