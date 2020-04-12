Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 646,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 78,716 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.67% of Hersha Hospitality Trust worth $9,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HT. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 890.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 248,263 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 247,542 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $2,310,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 254,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 152,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $1,028,000. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HT. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $14.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $9.19.

NYSE:HT opened at $5.36 on Friday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $19.58. The company has a market cap of $180.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.70). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $132.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.90%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is currently 57.73%.

In other news, CEO Jay H. Shah acquired 27,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.42 per share, for a total transaction of $178,476.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,198. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Neil H. Shah bought 3,846 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.98 per share, with a total value of $49,921.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 365,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,744,605.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 183,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,553,986 over the last 90 days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

