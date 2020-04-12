Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stake in RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 152.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 464,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 280,355 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.92% of RadNet worth $9,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RDNT. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in RadNet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of RadNet by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Get RadNet alerts:

In other news, insider B. Kaplan Survivor’s Tru Karen purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on RDNT. ValuEngine cut RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Sidoti upped their target price on RadNet from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut RadNet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.88.

RDNT stock opened at $11.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.89 million, a P/E ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.56. RadNet Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $23.45.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The medical research company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. RadNet had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $300.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that RadNet Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Featured Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.