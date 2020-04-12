BANKEX (BKX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $987,689.97

BANKEX (CURRENCY:BKX) traded up 12.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. One BANKEX token can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bittrex, IDEX and Upbit. BANKEX has a total market cap of $987,689.97 and approximately $6,446.00 worth of BANKEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BANKEX has traded 22% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BANKEX Profile

BANKEX (CRYPTO:BKX) is a token. It was first traded on July 11th, 2017. BANKEX’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BANKEX is /r/bankex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BANKEX is bankex.com/en. BANKEX’s official message board is blog.bankex.org. BANKEX’s official Twitter account is @BankExProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BANKEX

BANKEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Hotbit, IDEX, HitBTC, Bittrex, Simex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BANKEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BANKEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BANKEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

