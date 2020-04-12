Bean Cash (BITB) Trading Down 2.5% Over Last 7 Days

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One Bean Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.43, $7.50, $13.77 and $10.39. Over the last week, Bean Cash has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. Bean Cash has a market capitalization of $953,600.25 and approximately $7.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bean Cash alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000130 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bean Cash Profile

Bean Cash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2015. Bean Cash’s total supply is 3,558,809,000 coins. The official website for Bean Cash is www.beancash.org. Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN. The official message board for Bean Cash is www.bitbean.org/forum.

Buying and Selling Bean Cash

Bean Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $33.94, $18.94, $7.50, $5.60, $20.33, $32.15, $13.77, $10.39, $24.43, $51.55, $24.68 and $50.98. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bean Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bean Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bean Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bean Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.