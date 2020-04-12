BeatzCoin (BTZC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.00

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. In the last week, BeatzCoin has traded down 64.6% against the dollar. BeatzCoin has a market capitalization of $293,130.36 and $2.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BeatzCoin token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

About BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin is a token. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,435,201,802 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BeatzCoin Token Trading

BeatzCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

