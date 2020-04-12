Beaxy (BXY) Reaches Market Cap of $1.94 Million

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. One Beaxy token can now be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000121 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Beaxy has traded up 20.7% against the dollar. Beaxy has a total market capitalization of $1.94 million and $3,650.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00054219 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000724 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $311.75 or 0.04466112 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00066403 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00037064 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005632 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014312 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009301 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003412 BTC.

About Beaxy

Beaxy is a token. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,672,204 tokens. Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange. Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com. Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange.

Beaxy Token Trading

Beaxy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

