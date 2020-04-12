Beetle Coin Price Tops $0.0047 (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 12th. One Beetle Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $50.98, $51.55, $10.39 and $32.15. During the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded up 5% against the dollar. Beetle Coin has a total market cap of $1.04 million and $34,953.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00068848 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 44.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000172 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin Profile

Beetle Coin (BEET) is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 222,139,032 coins. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin.

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

Beetle Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.68, $20.33, $24.43, $33.94, $32.15, $10.39, $51.55, $50.98, $7.50, $13.77, $18.94 and $5.60. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

