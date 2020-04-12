Bela (BELA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $10.00

Bela (CURRENCY:BELA) traded down 26.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 12th. In the last week, Bela has traded 56% lower against the dollar. Bela has a market cap of $18,841.84 and $10.00 worth of Bela was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bela token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including OOOBTC, Mercatox and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00606043 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00015124 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008980 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 261.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bela Token Profile

Bela (CRYPTO:BELA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2016. Bela’s total supply is 53,044,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,498,153 tokens. Bela’s official website is livebela.com. Bela’s official Twitter account is @BelaCoin.

Bela Token Trading

Bela can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bela directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bela should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bela using one of the exchanges listed above.

