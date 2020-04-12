Bezant (BZNT) Market Cap Reaches $2.95 Million

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 12th. Over the last week, Bezant has traded down 2% against the dollar. One Bezant token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges including Fatbtc, Bilaxy, Bibox and Hotbit. Bezant has a total market cap of $2.95 million and approximately $96,218.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014956 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $184.99 or 0.02757642 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00205444 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 92% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00052744 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00049774 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About Bezant

Bezant was first traded on May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,435,628 tokens. The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bezant’s official website is bezant.io. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant.

Buying and Selling Bezant

Bezant can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX, Fatbtc, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

