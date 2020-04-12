Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.08.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BCYC. Zacks Investment Research raised Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.50 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ BCYC opened at $14.50 on Friday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $19.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.59 million and a PE ratio of -5.23.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.27. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.13% and a negative net margin of 221.78%. The business had revenue of $5.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,139 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.89% of Bicycle Therapeutics worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 33.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

