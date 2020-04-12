Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bilibili’s earnings. Bilibili reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Bilibili will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.10). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bilibili.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $288.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.89 million. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 18.97% and a negative return on equity of 16.42%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BILI shares. ValuEngine raised Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bilibili in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Bilibili from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Bilibili presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

Shares of Bilibili stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,328,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,803,537. Bilibili has a twelve month low of $13.23 and a twelve month high of $29.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.70 and a 200-day moving average of $20.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bilibili by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.98% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

