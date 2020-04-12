Binance USD Achieves Market Capitalization of $187.91 Million (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 12th. In the last week, Binance USD has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Binance USD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00014047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Binance. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $187.91 million and approximately $52.93 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00053665 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.89 or 0.04830526 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00065727 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00036973 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005594 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009102 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About Binance USD

BUSD is a token. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 188,455,685 tokens. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @

. Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd. The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos.

Buying and Selling Binance USD

Binance USD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

