Birdchain Reaches Market Capitalization of $117,407.35 (BIRD)

Birdchain (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. Birdchain has a total market cap of $117,407.35 and $6,583.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Birdchain token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and P2PB2B. During the last week, Birdchain has traded 26.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Birdchain Profile

Birdchain's total supply is 287,504,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,967,749 tokens. The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Birdchain is www.birdchainapp.com. Birdchain's official message board is medium.com/@birdchain_io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Birdchain

Birdchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birdchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Birdchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Birdchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

