BitBall Price Down 49% Over Last Week (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 75% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 12th. One BitBall token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitBall has a total market cap of $436,882.80 and approximately $65,040.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitBall has traded down 49% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00033001 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00058709 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,693.37 or 0.99889076 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00066724 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000613 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,018,894 tokens. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Token Trading

BitBall can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Blue Helix. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

