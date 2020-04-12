BitBall Price Tops $0.0021 on Major Exchanges (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 59% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 12th. During the last week, BitBall has traded down 52.4% against the U.S. dollar. One BitBall token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitBall has a market cap of $402,583.58 and $91,466.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00033617 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00057874 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,927.05 or 1.00353607 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00068695 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000112 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000612 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About BitBall

BTB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,018,894 tokens. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

BitBall can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Blue Helix. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

