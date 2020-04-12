BitBar 1-Day Volume Tops $140.00 (BTB)

BitBar (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 12th. BitBar has a total market capitalization of $67,680.36 and $140.00 worth of BitBar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitBar coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.49 or 0.00021707 BTC on popular exchanges including Novaexchange and Cryptopia. Over the last week, BitBar has traded down 5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14,855.10 or 2.16609750 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 33% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ethereum Dark (ETHD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000673 BTC.

BitBar Profile

BitBar is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 13th, 2013. BitBar’s total supply is 45,465 coins. The Reddit community for BitBar is /r/bitbar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitBar’s official Twitter account is @spider_BTB. BitBar’s official website is bitbar.co.

Buying and Selling BitBar

BitBar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Novaexchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBar using one of the exchanges listed above.

