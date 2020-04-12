Bitblocks Price Up 26.2% Over Last Week (BBK)

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. In the last week, Bitblocks has traded 26.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitblocks has a market cap of $371,879.30 and approximately $25,447.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitblocks coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00033573 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00057809 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,984.30 or 1.00134639 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000137 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00068698 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000612 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Bitblocks

Bitblocks is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 225,322,121 coins. The official website for Bitblocks is bitblocksproject.com. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_.

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

Bitblocks can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, Cryptohub and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitblocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

