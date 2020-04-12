BitCapitalVendor Reaches Market Cap of $4.15 Million (BCV)

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. BitCapitalVendor has a total market cap of $4.15 million and approximately $31,719.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitCapitalVendor has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. One BitCapitalVendor token can currently be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, HADAX and Bit-Z.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00054033 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000723 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.74 or 0.04369030 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00066256 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00037017 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005619 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014209 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009201 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003339 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Token Profile

BCV is a token. It launched on November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 941,599,995 tokens. BitCapitalVendor’s official website is www.bitcv.com. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial.

Buying and Selling BitCapitalVendor

BitCapitalVendor can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Bibox and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCapitalVendor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCapitalVendor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

