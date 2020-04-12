Bitcloud Hits Market Capitalization of $59,556.98 (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. Bitcloud has a total market capitalization of $59,556.98 and $2.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcloud coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BTDX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 32,964,445 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD. Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.info.

Bitcloud can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

