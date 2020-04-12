bitCNY (BITCNY) Tops 1-Day Volume of $31.68 Million

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 12th. bitCNY has a total market cap of $4.39 million and approximately $31.68 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, bitCNY has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. One bitCNY token can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00002011 BTC on major exchanges including BitShares Asset Exchange, CoinTiger and OpenLedger DEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.83 or 0.02706294 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 88.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00203643 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00048351 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00047686 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000183 BTC.

bitCNY Token Profile

bitCNY launched on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 31,761,100 tokens. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org.

bitCNY Token Trading

bitCNY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, CoinTiger and BitShares Asset Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

