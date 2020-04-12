Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Hits $241.48 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion and approximately $3.52 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $241.48 or 0.03404932 BTC on popular exchanges including Negocie Coins, Braziliex, Liquid and BigONE.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,092.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.44 or 0.00753518 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004772 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00013520 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000525 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000061 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,378,306 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

