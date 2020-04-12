Bitcoin Diamond Market Cap Reaches $101.88 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 12th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 12.3% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00007702 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, CoinBene, Indodax and BtcTrade.im. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $101.88 million and approximately $8.08 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, BtcTrade.im, BigONE, Gate.io, Coinnest, HitBTC, Exrates, Indodax, Binance, CoinBene, Kucoin, Huobi, YoBit, Bithumb and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

