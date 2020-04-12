Bitcoin Gold Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $60.95 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 12th. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $181.71 million and $60.95 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 43.2% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.38 or 0.00146786 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Bitlish, HitBTC and Binance.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00529558 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00077956 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002511 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002581 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 249% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 54.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 55.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Zebpay, Coinnest, Exmo, SouthXchange, TDAX, OKEx, Indodax, Altcoin Trader, Gate.io, Negocie Coins, Bitlish, BitBay, C2CX, Bleutrade, Sistemkoin, YoBit, BitMarket, Instant Bitex, Binance, Koineks, Trade Satoshi, Bittrex, Braziliex, Coinone, BitFlip, Upbit, HitBTC, Graviex, Ovis, Bitsane, Bitfinex, Crex24, DSX, CEX.IO, QuadrigaCX, Bit-Z, Bithumb, Huobi, Kucoin, Vebitcoin, Bitinka and Korbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

