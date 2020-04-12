Bitcoin Interest Reaches Market Cap of $98,280.13 (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC and Bitfinex. Bitcoin Interest has a total market cap of $98,280.13 and approximately $94.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00531878 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00146717 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00077412 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002501 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002585 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 314.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 67.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Profile

BCI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest. The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io.

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

Bitcoin Interest can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, Exrates and Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

