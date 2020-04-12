Bitcoin Plus Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $23,536.00 (XBC)

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 12th. Bitcoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $421,890.38 and $23,536.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Plus has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.04 or 0.00043810 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Trade By Trade, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007652 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003945 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00001170 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000507 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Bitcoin Plus

XBC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 30th, 2014. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 138,625 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Plus’ official website is www.bitcoinplus.org. Bitcoin Plus’ official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Plus

Bitcoin Plus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Poloniex, Trade Satoshi, Trade By Trade and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

