Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Market Capitalization Achieves $437,146.40

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded down 64.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0913 or 0.00001306 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin, Trade Satoshi, Altcoin Trader and Nanex. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 42.7% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $437,146.40 and $280.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00530777 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00148445 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00077325 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002513 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002583 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 321.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 60.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Altcoin Trader, Exrates, TOPBTC, Sistemkoin, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, Nanex and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

