Bitcoin SV Price Tops $195.51 on Exchanges (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 12th. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $3.59 billion and $2.61 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for approximately $195.51 or 0.02784734 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, BX Thailand, Bitkub and Indodax. Over the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014240 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00206510 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00053184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00050041 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,377,190 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, BX Thailand, Bithumb, FCoin, CoinEx, Coinsuper, Bitfinex, Coinsquare, WazirX, Huobi, CoinBene, BigONE, YoBit, Koinex, CoinZest, Upbit, Bittrex, IDAX, Gate.io, Bibox, HitBTC, Cobinhood, Altcoin Trader, SouthXchange, Korbit, OTCBTC, OKEx, Hotbit, Bitkub, ZB.COM, Kraken, Bitbns, MBAex, Kucoin, Binance, Bit-Z, Bitrue, Poloniex, Indodax, Coinbit and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

