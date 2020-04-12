BitcoiNote Price Hits $0.0016 on Top Exchanges (BTCN)

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded 30.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. BitcoiNote has a total market cap of $18,415.66 and $1.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoiNote coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and STEX. During the last seven days, BitcoiNote has traded down 32.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000029 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BitcoiNote Coin Profile

BitcoiNote (BTCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 18th, 2018. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 11,426,145 coins. The official website for BitcoiNote is www.bitcoinote.org. The official message board for BitcoiNote is medium.com/@bitcoinote. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN.

BitcoiNote Coin Trading

BitcoiNote can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoiNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoiNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoiNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

