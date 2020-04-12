Bitcoinus Market Capitalization Hits $6,491.99 (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded down 9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Bitcoinus has a market capitalization of $6,491.99 and approximately $11.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded 65.7% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoinus token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoinus alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00033300 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00056251 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,084.89 or 1.00545652 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000137 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00068539 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000610 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitcoinus Profile

Bitcoinus (BITS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz. The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com.

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoinus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoinus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.