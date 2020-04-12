BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Price Hits $0.0001

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. In the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Exmo, BTC-Alpha and Graviex. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $474,524.18 and approximately $22,642.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00531878 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00146717 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00077412 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002501 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002585 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 314.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 67.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000077 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BitcoinZ (CRYPTO:BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 6,733,885,221 coins. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks/en. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks.

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

BitcoinZ can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Graviex, Trade Satoshi, Crex24, Exmo, BTC-Alpha and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

