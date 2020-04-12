Bitcore Price Up 4.1% This Week (BTX)

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. In the last week, Bitcore has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. One Bitcore coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00002711 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, QBTC, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Bitcore has a total market capitalization of $3.41 million and approximately $819.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,099.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $163.81 or 0.02307278 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.26 or 0.03383943 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.16 or 0.00607861 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014308 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.83 or 0.00772273 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00076291 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00024866 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.32 or 0.00525591 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitcore Coin Profile

Bitcore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,191,940 coins and its circulating supply is 17,690,981 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcore is bitcore.cc. Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcore

Bitcore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC, CryptoBridge, QBTC, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Bit-Z and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

