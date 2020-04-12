Bitradio (BRO) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $10.00

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Bitradio coin can currently be purchased for $0.0103 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptohub and Crex24. In the last seven days, Bitradio has traded down 3% against the US dollar. Bitradio has a total market capitalization of $88,290.98 and approximately $10.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004657 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 45.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000151 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Bitradio

BRO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Bitradio’s total supply is 13,591,549 coins and its circulating supply is 8,591,544 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io.

Bitradio Coin Trading

Bitradio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

