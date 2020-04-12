BitRewards Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (BIT)

BitRewards (CURRENCY:BIT) traded 43.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 12th. One BitRewards token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Over the last week, BitRewards has traded 149.2% higher against the dollar. BitRewards has a total market capitalization of $20,967.17 and $71.00 worth of BitRewards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00331279 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00419190 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00016042 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006249 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000071 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000256 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000172 BTC.

BitRewards (CRYPTO:BIT) is a token. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. BitRewards’ total supply is 544,070,956 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,725,114 tokens. The official website for BitRewards is bitrewards.network. BitRewards’ official Twitter account is @BitrewardsXbr. The Reddit community for BitRewards is /r/BitRewards_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitRewards’ official message board is medium.com/@bitrewards.

BitRewards can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitRewards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitRewards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitRewards using one of the exchanges listed above.

