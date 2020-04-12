BitTorrent (BTT) Trading Up 1.1% Over Last Week

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. One BitTorrent token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Binance and UPbit. BitTorrent has a total market capitalization of $49.79 million and approximately $68.60 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014124 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 82.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.28 or 0.02778893 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00207563 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00053011 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00049934 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000720 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BitTorrent’s genesis date was January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 212,116,500,000 tokens. BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent. BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

BitTorrent can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

