BitTube (TUBE) One Day Volume Hits $1,029.00

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One BitTube coin can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, TradeOgre, Bittrex and Livecoin. BitTube has a market cap of $1.05 million and $1,029.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitTube has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitTube alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.84 or 0.00772587 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004649 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001929 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC.

BitTube Profile

BitTube is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 252,055,954 coins. The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp.

BitTube Coin Trading

BitTube can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Upbit, Bittrex and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.