bitUSD (BITUSD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $24.00

bitUSD (CURRENCY:BITUSD) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One bitUSD token can now be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00010657 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and BitShares Asset Exchange. bitUSD has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $24.00 worth of bitUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, bitUSD has traded down 7.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

bitUSD Profile

bitUSD was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitUSD’s total supply is 2,110,770 tokens. The official message board for bitUSD is bitsharestalk.org. bitUSD’s official Twitter account is @bitshares. bitUSD’s official website is bit.ly/BitShares_USD.

bitUSD Token Trading

bitUSD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and BitShares Asset Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

