BitWhite Hits One Day Volume of $12,173.00 (BTW)

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One BitWhite coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including BitFlip, Sistemkoin, Stocks.Exchange and Exrates. During the last week, BitWhite has traded 1% lower against the dollar. BitWhite has a total market cap of $12,674.04 and $12,173.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00036511 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000164 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 49.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About BitWhite

BitWhite (BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitWhite

BitWhite can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, BitFlip, Exrates and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitWhite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitWhite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

