Blacer Coin One Day Trading Volume Hits $13.00 (BLCR)

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. Blacer Coin has a market cap of $201.00 and $13.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blacer Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Escodex. In the last week, Blacer Coin has traded 33.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00338759 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00418748 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00016067 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006446 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000076 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000259 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Blacer Coin Profile

Blacer Coin is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Blacer Coin is blacercoin.com. Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins.

Buying and Selling Blacer Coin

Blacer Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blacer Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blacer Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

