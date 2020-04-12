BlackCoin Achieves Market Cap of $1.12 Million (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 12th. One BlackCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0187 or 0.00000279 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, CoinExchange, LiteBit.eu and Bittylicious. During the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar. BlackCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $7,111.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00019754 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005265 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BlackCoin (BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 59,887,727 coins. BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BlackCoin Coin Trading

BlackCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Tux Exchange, Bleutrade, Livecoin, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, CoinEgg, Bittylicious, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Trade By Trade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

