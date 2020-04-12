BlackCoin (BLK) Price Hits $0.0220 on Top Exchanges

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. BlackCoin has a total market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $8,503.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One BlackCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0220 or 0.00000320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Livecoin, Upbit and Tux Exchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BlackCoin alerts:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00019844 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005254 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BlackCoin Coin Profile

BlackCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 59,886,623 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org.

BlackCoin Coin Trading

BlackCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Livecoin, Tux Exchange, Trade By Trade, LiteBit.eu, Bleutrade, Cryptopia, CoinEgg, Bittrex, Bittylicious and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlackCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.