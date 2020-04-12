BLAST (BLAST) Market Cap Hits $11,890.25

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. BLAST has a total market capitalization of $11,890.25 and $2.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BLAST has traded 30.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BLAST coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and STEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005033 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000298 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000206 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000117 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BLAST Coin Profile

BLAST is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 41,812,398 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com.

Buying and Selling BLAST

BLAST can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

