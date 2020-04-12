Bloom (BLT) Price Hits $0.0221 on Major Exchanges

Bloom (CURRENCY:BLT) traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Bloom has a market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $3.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bloom token can now be bought for about $0.0221 or 0.00000330 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, Bittrex, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Over the last seven days, Bloom has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bloom alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014956 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.99 or 0.02757642 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00205444 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 92% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00052744 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00049774 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Bloom Profile

Bloom was first traded on November 10th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,642,697 tokens. Bloom’s official website is hellobloom.io. Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bloom Token Trading

Bloom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bittrex, TOPBTC, AirSwap, Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bloom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bloom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bloom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.