BOMB Market Cap Tops $360,696.70 (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 12th. One BOMB token can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00005439 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $360,696.70 and approximately $46,818.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BOMB has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00033573 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00057809 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,984.30 or 1.00134639 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000137 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00068698 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000612 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BOMB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 951,607 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,819 tokens. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @

BOMB can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

