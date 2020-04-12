Bombardier, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bombardier, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.54.

BDRBF has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Bombardier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $0.50 target price on shares of Bombardier in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bombardier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $0.60 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Bombardier from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Bombardier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

OTCMKTS:BDRBF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.35. 972,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,372. Bombardier has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $2.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.12.

About Bombardier

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets, as well as provides aftermarket support services.

