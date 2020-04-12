Bonpay Price Down 0.8% Over Last 7 Days (BON)

Bonpay (CURRENCY:BON) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Bonpay token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Mercatox and C-CEX. In the last seven days, Bonpay has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Bonpay has a market capitalization of $94,614.85 and $1,803.00 worth of Bonpay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014301 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 83.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.84 or 0.02742123 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00207544 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00053272 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00048546 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About Bonpay

Bonpay’s launch date was October 1st, 2017. Bonpay’s total supply is 21,745,688 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,290,301 tokens. The official website for Bonpay is bonpay.com. Bonpay’s official Twitter account is @Bonpay_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bonpay’s official message board is medium.com/@bonpay. The Reddit community for Bonpay is /r/Bonpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bonpay

Bonpay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, C-CEX, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonpay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bonpay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bonpay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

