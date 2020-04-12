BOOM (BOOM) Price Tops $0.0013

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 12th. BOOM has a total market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $22,330.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BOOM has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BOOM token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and BitMart.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014116 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $197.97 or 0.02798835 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00206412 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00053143 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00049850 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About BOOM

BOOM’s total supply is 972,225,849 tokens and its circulating supply is 783,195,116 tokens. BOOM’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken. BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io.

Buying and Selling BOOM

BOOM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

