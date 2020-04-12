Bottos (BTO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.59 Million

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Bottos token can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges including CoinEgg, LBank, BigONE and Gate.io. Bottos has a market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $4.59 million worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bottos has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00055144 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000726 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $285.94 or 0.04267185 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00066504 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00036992 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005705 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014946 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009788 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003434 BTC.

Bottos Token Profile

Bottos (CRYPTO:BTO) is a token. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos.

Buying and Selling Bottos

Bottos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, CoinEgg, OTCBTC, LBank, IDEX, Gate.io, Bit-Z and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

