Bottos Hits Market Capitalization of $1.14 Million (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. One Bottos token can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges including OTCBTC, Bit-Z, IDEX and LBank. Bottos has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $4.42 million worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bottos has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00054438 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000724 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $319.76 or 0.04632470 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00066254 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00037020 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005589 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014460 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009445 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003388 BTC.

About Bottos

Bottos (CRYPTO:BTO) is a token. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org.

Buying and Selling Bottos

Bottos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bit-Z, IDEX, CoinEgg, BigONE, Gate.io, OTCBTC and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

